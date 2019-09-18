In the days leading up to the reveal of the Taycan earlier this month, Porsche released a video of a production-spec prototype lapping the Nürburgring in a time of 7:42, a record for production EVs at the famous German racetrack.

Porsche never said which version of the Taycan set the time but Car and Driver has since learned from Stefan Weckbach, vice president of the Taycan product line, that the time was set by the Taycan Turbo and not the more powerful Taycan Turbo S. Both cars come with 616 horsepower but whereas the Turbo can boost output to 670 hp the Turbo S can boost output to 750 hp. In both instances, the boost only lasts for a few seconds.

2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S

This means there's potentially a faster Taycan lap time at the 'Ring, especially when you consider all of the other go-fast goodies the Turbo S features over the Turbo. We're talking things like carbon-ceramic brake rotors, rear-wheel steering, and an active anti-roll system designed to reduce lateral body movement during cornering.

We may never find out if the Taycan can set a faster lap time at the Nürburgring, at least from Porsche, but there could soon be a strong incentive for the automaker to at least make an attempt.

Tesla Model S Plaid spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Tesla is currently testing a prototype for a new Model S range-topper called the Plaid. The prototype sports much wider front and rear tracks compared to other Model S variants and a new powertrain expected to feature a three-motor design. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said last week that the powertrain will be offered on the Model S and Model X and eventually the next-generation Roadster, though not until sometime in 2020.

Nevertheless, until a production-spec Model S (or any other production EV) runs at the 'Ring in less than 7:42, the Taycan's time will remain the record.