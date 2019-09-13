Ford Bronco patents leaked; the new Audi RS 7 and Land Rover Defender made their long anticipated debuts; and Devel reminded us that it still intends to make the Sixteen. It’s the Week in Reverse, right here on Motor Authority.

This week a patent leak gave us our best indication yet of what to expect from the upcoming Ford Bronco. If the patents are legit, the Bronco will have a removable roof rack, pop-out windows, and a modular grille that could make way for a factory winch.

The Devel Sixteen might not be dead after all. The Saudi-based automaker released a video of the Sixteen driving under its own power, giving us renewed hope that the V-16-powered hypercar might actually make production (but probably not).

Audi introduced its all-new RS 7 model at the Frankfurt Motor Show. The RS 7 arrived with a 592 horsepower V-8 and an available Dynamic Plus package with a top speed of 189 mph.

Not to be outshined by the introduction of the Porsche Taycan, Tesla announced this week that its Model S sedan will make a run on the Nurburgring. However, no date was given for when the Model S will take to the famed racing circuit.

At long last Land Rover introduced its second-generation Defender SUV. The Defender will be available in 3- and 5-door body styles, and it’s slated to go on sale in the U.S. for the 2020 model year.