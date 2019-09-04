BMW is adding two limited-edition packages to its 2020 lineup of EVs and PHEVs at the Frankfurt motor show next week: the i3s Edition RoadStyle and i8 Ultimate Sophisto.

While the i3 and i8 are very different vehicles, they represent the core of BMW's electrification efforts. The "i" lineup is expected to give way to more conventional nomenclature as BMW electrifies its mainstream models, but for now, BMW has chosen to celebrate their current roles with matching style packages for the coming model year.

2020 BMW i3s Edition RoadStyle and i8 Ultimate Sophisto Editions

BMW chose the sportier, 181-horsepower i3s as a canvas for the Edition RoadStyle. The package starts off with a coat of Fluid Black paint with E-Copper grille, bumper deflector, and side skirt accents. This is finished off with a set of 20-inch double-spoke wheels painted Jet Black. Inside, the i3s gets Dalbergia Brown leather with Dark Oak matte wood trim. Its headrests are also embroidered with "Edition RoadStyle."

The i8 Ultimate Sophisto is offered in Sophisto Grey with the same E-Copper accent color from the i3s Edition RoadStyle, but here it's also splashed onto the i8's 20-inch wheels. The Ultimate Sophisto also gets High Gloss Black on its tailgate inlay and brake calipers, and the C-pillar trim is finished in Shadowline.

2020 BMW i3s Edition RoadStyle and i8 Ultimate Sophisto Editions

In the cabin, the i8 Ultimate Sophisto gets some extra touches not found on the i3s. Most notably, there's a badge denoting the i8's production number, along with a set of "Ultimate Sophisto Edition" door sills. The i8's interior also gets E-Copper leather upholstery and an Anthracite headliner (for coupe models only).

2020 BMW i3s Edition RoadStyle and i8 Ultimate Sophisto Editions

Globally, BMW will sell just 900 units of the i3s Edition RoadStyle, making it relatively exclusive, though not as rare as the i8 Ultimate Sophisto Edition. Between the coupe and convertible, the i8 will be limited to just 200 units worldwide.

One of BMW's flagship gasoline-powered models is getting its share of love, too. The 2020 M4 Edition ///M Heritage honors decades of of M-branded enthusiast cars with special paint options and other unique treatments.