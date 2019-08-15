McLaren is using Monterey Car Week to present its new GT supercar fitted with a number of options that will be made available to customers via the MSO personalization department.

The McLaren GT was unveiled in May and, as the name suggests, is more suited to long drives than your typical McLaren, thanks mostly to a taller approach angle and generous 20.1 cubic feet of storage. And now thanks to MSO, you can make the interior much more cosseting.

On this McLaren GT by MSO show car, premium leather with accent stitching is applied to the seats, arm rest, sun visor, and door. The MSO logo is also embossed in the headrests and the door sills are lined in leather and also feature the MSO logo. Carbon fiber infused with a silver hue is applied to the shifter paddles and the steering wheel, while the color applied to the headliner, floor mats and key fob match the exterior paint finish. If you're after the same finish, you'll need to ask for MSO Defined Flux Silver.

McLaren GT by MSO

McLaren will start deliveries of the GT in the fall. The price tag is set at $210,000 but we're sure this can easily inflate once a few of the MSO options are added. Pricing of the options on the GT by MSO show car haven't been announced.

The new GT doesn't slot into any current series at McLaren, though its powertrain output places it somewhere between the Sports and Super series. Power comes from a detuned version of the 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 fitted to the 720S, with the numbers coming in at 612 horsepower and 465 pound-feet of torque, or enough for a 0-60 mph time of 3.1 seconds and top speed of 203 mph.

The GT by MSO will be presented on the concept lawn during Sunday's Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. The event is the highlight of Monterey Car Week, full coverage of which you can access via our dedicated hub.