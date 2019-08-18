One of the most endearing things about the fourth-generation Toyota Supra was its 2JZ heart. Though only rated at 320 horsepower from the factory, the 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-6 became a darling of the aftermarket for its ability to handle much more power on its stock components.

And if the first teardown of the MKV Supra’s engine is anything to go by, tuners are going to love its engine for the very same reason.

Stephan Papadakis of Papadakis Racing recently took delivery of a 2020 Supra with just over 500 miles on the odometer and immediately began tearing the car’s BMW-sourced 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 apart. What Papadakis found was rather surprising.

2020 Toyota Supra

The Supra’s engine is only rated at 335 horsepower (although dyno testing has shown that figure is actually closer to 400 hp), but Papadakis found the engine to be far more stout than its factory rating would suggest. In fact, he believes the stock internals are capable of handling as much as 1,000 horses. And lucky for us, we’ll actually be able to see if that’s true.

Papadakis is planning to build his 2020 Supra into a 1,000-hp monster using the car’s stock crankshaft, as well as a few other stock components. The entire build process will be documented on his YouTube channel, so you'll be able to follow along and see if his estimation is true.

It remains to be seen if the Supra’s BMW-sourced B58 engine will be able to live up to the legend of the 2JZ, but it looks as though it’s off to a good start.