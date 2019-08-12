Mercedes-AMG's One hypercar will arrive later than originally planned due to challenges in getting its Formula One engine to behave like a road car's unit. While the car may be delayed, the wait will be worth it for the 275 future owners.

Ford's Mustang Shelby GT350R has benefited from improved handling and steering response compared to the previous year. This is thanks to tweaks originally developed for the Shelby GT500.

California's Rezvani has unveiled an updated version of its Tank. The latest version of the Jeep Wrangler-based beast is a macho SUV with an available 1,000 horsepower under the hood.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

