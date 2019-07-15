Lincoln's bold redesign of the Navigator has proven a hit, with production increased not once, but twice in 2019 to meet soaring demand. For 2020, Lincoln is further enticing potential Navigator buyers with a few handy technologies added as standard.

The list includes power running boards, heated and ventilated front-row seats, a wireless charging pad for mobile devices, and a full suite of electronic driver assist features. The latter includes forward collision warning with pedestrian detection, automatic emergency braking, blind spot and rear cross traffic warning, automatic high-beam headlights, and a rearview camera.

A new feature that's also being added as standard is Lincoln's Phone As A Key technology, which debuts on the 2020 Aviator SUV this summer. It allows you to control vehicle functions like the door locks, tailgate and starter button via the Lincoln Way app, freeing you of the traditional key fob.

2020 Lincoln Navigator

One final addition for 2020 is an available Monochromatic Package, designed for the Navigator Reserve grade. It drops some of the exterior chrome accents and casts these areas in the body color. Three colors are available with the Monochromatic Package: Pristine White, Ceramic Pearl and Infinite Black.

Sadly, just the one powertrain is available on the 2020 Navigator. It's a 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 rated at 450 horsepower and 510 pound-feet of torque. Paired to a 10-speed auto as standard, the blown V-6 will haul the Navigator from 0-60 mph in 6.0 seconds or less.

The 2020 Navigator reaches dealerships in November and Lincoln is yet to reveal whether there will be an increase in pricing. The 2019 Navigator starts at $75,145, including destination.