No two snowflakes are alike—and at Porsche, buyers of 911s and 718s almost reach that same level of individuality.

Speaking to Autocar, Zuffenhausen plant manager Christian Friedl said in a Tuesday report the firm sells no more than two identical 911 or 718 models each year. Porsche credits the level of personalization and customization it offers for the level of individuality.

Porsche's sports-car plant builds around 25,000 911 and 718 sports cars per year. Before any options are selected it sells 39 variants of 718 Boxster, 718 Cayman, and 911.

2020 Porsche 911 Carrera

Will Porsche stop there? Not at all. Friedl said the German firm is committed to offering the "most personal car" out there. Porsche has plans to expand its personalization offerings as well as more customizable packages. Some have already come to life: Buyers can create liveries for their sports cars from the factory, and soon, a host of classic-inspired designs will form the basis of new special edition Porsche models. Look for plenty of checkered patterns and houndstooth in the near future.

For those who won't be able to afford (or simply don't want) one of the special cars, Porsche also plans to offer some of the materials and features as part of heritage-inspired options groups.

2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S, Circuit Ricardo Tormo, Valencia, Spain, January 2019

Buyers intrigued with making their sports car more personalized can lose themselves in the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur program. Consultations, orders, and production of limited-edition cars are all handled in the department. When the outfit was spun off into its own entity, Porsche said "technical and qualitative feasibility" were the only barriers for its customers. Now, it seems, even those barriers have been lowered.