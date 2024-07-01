The Toyota Supra enters the 2025 model year without the base 2.0-liter turbo-4 offered in previous years, and as a result has a much steeper starting price.

Due at dealerships in the fall, the 2025 Supra comes standard with a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 and carries a starting price of $57,345, including a $1,095 destination charge. That price represents an increase of $1,750 over the comparable 2024 model. And with its turbo-4, the 2024 model could be had for as little as $46,635.

The 2025 model is offered in two grades, a base and better-equipped Premium grade. The Premium carries a starting price of $60,495, including destination. Buyers are still able to choose between a 6-speed manual or 8-speed automatic transmission on both grades.

The Supra's turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 is rated at 382 hp and spins the rear wheels only, via an active differential. Owners can expect 0-60 mph acceleration in 3.9 seconds with the automatic and 4.2 seconds with the manual. The standard tires are Michelin Pilot Super Sports.

2025 Toyota Supra

Standard features on the Supra include a digital gauge cluster and touchscreen-based infotainment system, a 10-speaker audio system, and a mix of Alcantara and leather trim on sports seats. Available Safety & Technology and Driver's Assist packages add features like a 12-speaker JBL audio system, wireless Apple CarPlay, a wireless charger, parking sensors, and blind spot and rear cross traffic warning systems. Toyota also has a new version of of the Supra's Renaissance Red exterior paint option for 2025.

The purchase of a 2025 Supra also includes a one-year membership to the National Auto Sport Association (NASA), along with free attendance to one of the organization's High Performance Driving Event driver coaching days.

Toyota only managed to sell 2,652 examples of the Supra in the U.S. in all of 2023, so the streamlining of the lineup isn't a huge surprise. And the automaker still offers a 4-cylinder sports car in the form of the 86, which last year managed just over 11,000 sales.

Though Toyota hasn't confirmed plans for one, a more hardcore Supra variant may be coming, possibly as soon as the 2025 model year. Camouflaged prototypes sporting a large rear wing and flics on the front fascia have been spotted testing at Germany's Nürburgring racetrack.