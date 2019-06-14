Toyota is going racing in the World Endurance Championship's new hypercar class. The Japanese company confirmed on Friday that it will participate in the new race class for the 2020-2021 season.

The automaker's announcement came after final technical details and regulations were presented in Le Mans, France, earlier today. Toyota's commitment to the new class also follows Aston Martin, which confirmed it will race a Valkyrie in the hypercar class. Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus also confirmed its involvement last year.

Toyota GR Super Sport concept Toyota GR Super Sport concept

Toyota said it welcomes the challenge of new rivals in the hypercar class. The company has been a force to be reckoned with and the last manufacturer standing in the outgoing LMP1 class with its TS050 Hybrid Le Mans prototype.

"Thank you to the ACO and FIA for their hard work in finalizing these regulations, which we hope will bring about a new golden age of endurance racing, with several manufacturers fighting for Le Mans and the FIA World Endurance Championship," Shigeki Tomoyama, Gazoo Racing Company President, said.

Each manufacturer that partakes in the class will need to homologate 25 road cars, which points back to Toyota's previous announcement that it will build a new hypercar. In the second season, automakers will need to build 100 road cars.

The photos Toyota provided of its future Le Mans hypercar race car feature the Gazoo Racing Super Sport concept first shown at the Tokyo Motor Auto Salon in 2018. While the concept wore a plain silver color, the Super Sport concept looks wild decked out in Toyota Gazoo Racing colors. The company said both the road car and race car are currently undergoing development and design at technical centers in Toyota City, Higashi-Fuji, Japan, and Cologne, Germany.

We won't have to wait too much longer to see what each manufacturer has cooking for the hypercar class. The race cars will debut in fall of 2020 and we'll surely see more companies reveal their intentions to tackle the new racing class. The FIA's regulations make it far less costly to run a hypercar compared to the LMP1 class.