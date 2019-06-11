The "Forza" racing series has turned into a smash hit for Microsoft and the Xbox gaming console, but this year, the studio responsible for the game is taking things a different route—a route filled with everyone's favorite toy building blocks.

At the E3 video game conference this week, Microsoft and Turn 10 Studios revealed "Forza Horizon 4 Lego Speed Champions." It's not a new game but a massive expansion pack that turns the wide-open world into one built with Legos. The cars, environment, and even the people, are all digitized Legos.

The accompanying trailer for the game shows some of the action players can expect from the expansion pack and includes Lego versions of a handful of cars. It's not clear how many Lego versions of cars we'll see, but we spy a McLaren Senna, a Ferrari F40, and an original Mini Cooper, among others in the trailer. In a playful manner, the Lego blocks break off in the environment, too, which will likely lead to some wild crashes and action in the game.

For those not thrilled with Legos, the standard version is still plenty expansive with real season changes and a host of downloadable content to add to the base game.

Fans of the "Forza Motorsport" and "Forza Horizon" series will be disappointed if they hoped for a new game announcement, though. Turn 10 said there will not be a new game this year, likely because a next-generation Xbox console is set for release around the 2020 holiday season. "Forza" games have long been launch titles alongside new Xbox hardware, so we'll likely see our first look at a new "Forza Motorsport" game, perhaps "Forza Motorsport 8," sometime next year.

In the meantime, the Lego Speed Champions pack will be available June 13 for $20. For those who have the Ultimate Edition, the pack will be free.