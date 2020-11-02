Cadillac is nearing the end of development for the CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing. The new super sedans are the true successors to the 464-horsepower ATS-V and 640-hp CTS-V, and they'll reach showrooms next summer as 2022 models.

Cadillac is slowly dropping information on the cars in the lead up to their respective reveals, and late last week we learned the cars will be offered with forged magnesium wheels inspired by the units on Cadillac's Dpi-V.R endurance racer which competes at the top level of the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

2017 Cadillac DPi-V.R race car

Magnesium wheels have been around for decades and tend to be the wheel of choice for motorsport applications as they are low in weight and excellent at absorbing vibrations as well as dissipating the heat caused by this. A problem in the past has been corrosion, though new coating technology has largely eliminated this.

While some manufacturers are turning to carbon-fiber wheels for performance applications, a technology that results in even lighter unsprung mass, and all of the handling related benefits that come with it, magnesium wheels tend to be superior when it comes to absorbing vibrations and thus provide better ride quality. Magnesium wheels are also easier to produce in large volumes.

2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Gordon Murray is making magnesium wheels available on his upcoming T.50 supercar, and Porsche offered them on its track-focused 911 GT3 RS and 911 GT2 RS.

Cadillac still hasn't said what will power its new super sedans, though the automaker has hinted at a top speed of over 200 mph for at least one of the models. Carbon-fiber seats will also be included, perhaps as an option. Judging by prototypes in the wild, the cars will also benefit from more aggressive aero and upgraded brakes.

2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The CT4-V Blackwing will most likely come with a turbocharged V-6 with over 400 hp while the CT5-V Blackwing is expected to come with the familiar LT4 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 that was fitted to the old CTS-V. What we can confirm is that a manual transmission will be offered on both. A 10-speed automatic should be offered as an alternative. All-wheel drive could be offered, possibly as a standard feature.

The CT4-V Blackwing will rival the Audi RS 3 and Mercedes-AMG CLA45 sedans, while the CT5-V Blackwing will go up against the BMW M3/M5 and AMG C63/E63.