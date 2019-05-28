The 2019 24 Hours of Le Mans marks the final appearance at one of the world's great races for the current Ford GT race cars, and the automaker will send them out with a set of special liveries.

On Tuesday, Ford revealed four liveries that its factory entries will sport heading into the historic endurance race. Each celebrates a milestone from the motorsport history of the Ford GT and GT40.

Ford GT 24 Hours of Le Mans livery, 2019

First up is the No. 66 GT, which will wear a simple black livery that recalls the No. 2 Ford GT40 Bruce McLaren and Chris Amon raced in 1966 at Le Mans. The two drivers won the race, beating Ferrari in the process. It would be the first of four in a row for the Blue Oval. Stefan Mücke, Olivier Pla, and Billy Johnson will pilot the black car.

Ford GT 24 Hours of Le Mans livery, 2019

Scott Dixon, Ryan Briscoe, and Richard Westbrook will drive the No. 69 GT, which will sport a livery akin to the second-place No. 1 GT40 driven by Ken Miles and Denny Hulme at the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans. The body is covered in light blue with red accents. The No. 1 car was part of Ford's incredible 1-2-3 finish at Le Mans that year.

Ford GT 24 Hours of Le Mans livery, 2019

The No. 67 GT at Le Mans this year will wear a red and white livery scheme that echoes the scheme of the No. 1 Ford GT40 Dan Gurney and A.J. Foyt drove to victory in the 1967 24 Hours of Le Mans. Andy Priaulx, Harry Tincknell, and Jonathan Bomarito will drive the car this year. Notably, Ford previously honored the winning Le Mans cars of the 1960s with its Heritage Edition models for the current Ford GT. Black, red, and blue and orange paint schemes have all been reproduced for the street cars.

Ford GT 24 Hours of Le Mans livery, 2019

Finally, the No. 68 GT race car will boast the same red, white, and blue livery it wore when Ford returned to Le Mans in 2016 with the new GT race car. The Ford GT walked away with first place in its class 50 years after the automaker's famous 1-2-3 finish in 1966. Dirk Müller, Joey Hand, and Sébastien Bourdais will be behind the wheel this time, just like they were in 2016.

Ford GT 24 Hours of Le Mans livery, 2019

Additionally, a fifth Ford GT will take to the track this year. Competing in the GTE-AM class, Keating Motorsport will run the No. 85 GT in a purple, orange, and red livery. The colors come from title sponsor Wynn's. The drivers will be Ben Keating, Jeroen Bleekemolen, and Felipe Fraga. Ford Chip Ganassi Racing will handle the program for the other four GT race cars.

Ford's release says these liveries help mark the end of this "chapter" for factory Fords at Le Mans. Could that mean Ford will write another chapter in the future? We certainly hope so.