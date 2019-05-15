Originally, Mazda planned to bring only 500 2019 MX-5 Miata 30th Anniversary Edition cars to the United States, but the automaker has decided to appease at least some of those who missed out.

On Tuesday, the company said it has allocated another 143 cars for U.S. buyers. The figure is still part of the 3,000 total cars Mazda plans for production globally.

The U.S. was the only market that offered pre-orders for the beautiful orange Miata, and the original batch of 500 cars sold out in only four hours. Mazda spokesman Tim Olsen told Motor Authority that the cars were planned to simply go to dealer lots in other countries. Since none of the cars are at dealers yet, the decision to add more cars to the U.S. allotment is likely just a thank you to loyal U.S. customers rather than an indication of a lack of interest in other markets. Now, 643 of the special-edition cars will be headed to American shores.

2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata 30th Anniversary Edition

Mazda placed fans who weren't able to snag one of the 500 original cars headed to the U.S. on a waitlist in hopes a slot would open up, should a previous buyer back out. We imagine 143 fans will be very excited to hear the news.

Mazda is splitting production of the 30th Anniversary Edition Miata between the soft-top roadster and the RF variant with a hard top. Those on the waitlist will get the body style they chose when they put in their pre-order, Olsen said. Previously, Mazda said 60 percent of American buyers opted for the soft-top roof, while the other 40 percent went for the RF.

No matter which configuration, each car is finished in a special Racing Orange color that recalls the original MX-5 Miata Club Racer. Completing the look are 17-inch forged wheels from Rays, Brembo brakes, and 30th Anniversary Edition badging. The interior earns heated Recaro seats, orange stitching and piping, and a Bose 9-speaker audio system.

Each car is also powered by the standard 2.0-liter inline-4 engine, which received a bump to 181 horsepower for 2019. A manual and automatic transmission are offered, but those who choose the stick will also receive special Bilstein dampers.

Customers on the waitlist who've crossed their fingers will be notified in the near future about the newly available cars.