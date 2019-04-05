Ferrari fans should pack their bags for WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca this May as the Ferrari Racing Days will storm the track.

Fans will be able to see some of the most sought-after Ferrari production cars duke it out on the track. The Italian firm announced Thursday that the Ferrari Racing Days will include the company's XX experimental cars. For those who don't know, the XX models are track-specific cars. Ferrari invites a select group of customers to purchase these models as rolling laboratories of sorts. Each XX car features new technology the brand wants to study and perhaps develop further. Recent models include the FXX K, the FXX K Evo, and the 599 XX.

Ferrari FXX K Evo

The FXX K should be a real treat for the eyes and ears. It boasts a 6.0-liter V-12 married to a KERS-style hybrid system. Total output is 1,035 horsepower. While the regular FXX K has the same amount of power, the Evo features experimental aerodynamic components that should make it quicker around Laguna Seca.

Ferrari FXX K at Daytona International Speedway, 2016 Finali Mondiali

The action will also include Formula One race cars and 50 488 Challenge cars. The F1 cars will be an absolute delight for any fan of the motorsport. The Corse Clienti program will put exclusive owners behind the wheel of the race cars, and fans will get the chance to watch and hear them at speed on the racetrack.

Many drivers allow children to climb into the cockpits of some of the exclusive supercars, which should be a treat for the youngsters. That thought makes even us jealous, and we're all adults here.

Fans can purchase tickets online here ahead of Ferrari Racing Days, which runs from May 10 to 12.