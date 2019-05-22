Ford ended production of the Taurus for North America in March, but the nameplate lives on in China where Ford's been selling a redesigned model since 2015.

The Chinese-market Taurus is based on a stretched version of the CD4 platform found in the Fusion, as opposed to the outdated D3 platform that underpinned our Taurus, and it's positioned over there as a bit of a luxury cruiser. It even offers power-reclining rear seats complete with massage function.

Ford has now updated the Taurus sold in China. There's a new shape for the front grille and new lights at both ends. The front and rear fascias have also been redesigned. The version shown is the range-topping Vignale with features extra chrome exterior accents, a panoramic glass roof, and unique 19-inch wheels.

2020 Ford Taurus (Chinese spec)

The updated Taurus is fitted exclusively with a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 delivering 245 horsepower. The previous year's model features the 2.0-liter engine as well as a 2.7-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 with 325 hp. The demise of the V-6 suggests Chinese buyers aren't seeking performance in the car, Taurus SHOs be damned.

Sales in China commence later this year, with production handled locally by Ford and its joint-venture partner Changan.

Unfortunately, a lack of demand for sedans here means Ford has no intention of selling the car here as the seventh iteration of the family classic. Recall, Ford has ruled out all passenger cars here bar the Mustang.