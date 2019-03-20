The 2020 Cadillac CT5 unveiled on Monday isn't the only new sedan Cadillac will show us in 2019.

Another will be the compact CT4, Cadillac President Steve Carlisle confirmed to Automotive News (subscription required) in an interview published Monday.

Like the CT5, the CT4's been no secret as prototypes have been testing on public roads for almost a year. Though heavily camouflaged, the prototypes hint at a similar aesthetic to the larger CT5.

2020 Cadillac CT5 Sport

The CT4 will also arrive as a 2020 model, with the car filling the void of the ATS sedan which bowed out of production last year. The CT5 will replace the CTS which bows out this year.

The CT4 will be built together with the CT5 at General Motors' Lansing Grand River Assembly plant, suggesting they'll share a platform. The platform in question is an updated version of the lightweight, rear-wheel-drive Alpha design which debuted in the ATS.

The two new sedans are part of an aggressive product cadence at Cadillac that will see a new model introduced roughly every six months through 2021. It started last year with the 2019 XT4 and has since continued with the 2020 XT6 unveiled in January at the 2019 North American International Auto Show. The CT5 debuts next month at the 2019 New York International Auto Show and the CT4 will follow later in the year. Further models we know of include an updated XT5, a redesigned Escalade, and an electric crossover.