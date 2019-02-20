Cadillac has a new, brand-exclusive V-8 called the Blackwing that debuts in the 2019 CT6.

Initially announced last November for a high-performance CT6-V model limited to just 275 units, Cadillac in January added that the 4.2-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 would also be offered in the regular CT6, albeit slightly detuned.

You'd better be prepared to pay big dollars to snag a V-8-powered CT6, though.

Cadillac 4.2-liter twin-turbocharged V-8

The CT6-V is priced from $88,790, and already sold out, and it looks like the regular CT6 with the V-8 will be even pricier.

Based on information from dealer order guides, Cars Direct reported Tuesday that regular CT6 sedans will only offer the V-8 in range-topping Platinum trim. The price tag? A cool $96,790.

That's only a couple of grand shy of pricing for the Escalade Platinum, which starts at $98,590. It also comes close to matching the price of the V-8-powered BMW 750i xDrive, which starts at $100,945.

2019 Cadillac CT6-V

The order guides are also said to reveal an output of 500 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque. That compares to the CT6-V's 550 hp and 627 lb-ft. Both cars come with a 10-speed automatic and all-wheel drive as standard.

Naturally, you receive a lot for your money. The CT6's Platinum trim adds magnetic ride suspension, rear-wheel steering, 19-inch wheels, 20-way adjustable seats with leather trim, 34-speaker Bose Panaray premium audio, plus numerous electronic driver aids including the semi-autonomous Super Cruise.

Cadillac has confirmed that the CT6 will be offered through the current calendar year, though production in the United States will cease in the summer. The brand plans to replace all of its existing sedans with just two models arriving next year, likely badged a CT4 and CT5, respectively.