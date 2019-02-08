Lexus has treated its NX crossover to a special edition package that was revealed on Thursday at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show. The Lexus NX F Sport Black Line Special Edition is, bluntly, luxury produced in black and white.

Despite its mouthful of a name, buyers aren't bound to all-black everything. Instead, the NX F Sport Black Line comes in three colors: Arctic White, Obsidian (black), and Atomic Silver. No matter the color, each model receives 19-inch split-spoke wheels and a "sport body side graphic." Lexus also mentions that the wheels help accentuate the crossover's stance, which is lower as standard on the F Sport line. Larger exhaust outlets are present, which are also standard on any NX F Sport model.

2019 Lexus NX F Sport Black Line Special Edition

The interior is treated to more black and white touches. Quilted sport seats are upholstered in white leather and contrast a black headliner and unique floor mats. Buyers will also be treated to a new Mark Levinson premium audio system, a new feature to the NX crossover.

The luxury brand bundles the optional Comfort Package as standard equipment, too, which adds a power liftgate, blind spot monitoring system, heated and ventilated front seats, and more. A 10.3-inch touchscreen is exclusive to the special edition crossover, which drivers operate via a touchpad.

2019 Lexus NX F Sport Black Line Special Edition

Lexus plans to build 1,000 examples of the NX F Sport Black Line Special Edition, and the first models will arrive at dealers this month. Prices for a front-wheel drive variant start at $48,575, which does not include destination, and climb to $49,975 for an all-wheel-drive model.

For more from the Chicago Auto Show, head to our dedicated hub.