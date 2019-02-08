Alfa Romeo's 4C Spider soldiers on into the 2020 model year with a new special edition dubbed the Italia.

Unveiled on Thursday at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show, the 4C Spider Italia is exclusive to North America and only 15 examples will be built.

All of them will feature an exclusive coat of paint called Misano Blue Metallic, plus a piano black finish for the front intake surrounds and rear diffuser. Inside, there will be various “4C Spider Italia” logos and a numbered plaque in the center console.

No mechanical changes will be made, meaning the carbon fiber sports car will continue with a 1.75-liter turbocharged inline-4 rated at 237 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. Mated to a 6-speed dual-clutch transmission, the engine will spirit the car from 0-60 mph in 4.1 seconds and on to a top speed of 160 mph.

Limited-Edition 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider Italia, 2019 Chicago Auto Show

With only 15 examples planned, build slots likely won't last so best to get in contact with your nearest Alfa Romeo dealership quickly if you're looking to secure one.

Pricing is set at $73,495, including destination, or $5,000 more than a regular 4C Spider.

The 4C marked Alfa Romeo’s official return to the United States when it arrived for 2015. Unfortunately, it hasn't proven a hit as Alfa Romeo has sold only several hundred examples per year since then. The car arrived as a coupe but the body style was dropped for 2019.

