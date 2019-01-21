All 4 Bumblebee Camaros from Transformers films fetch $500,000 in group sale





Auction of four Bumblebee Camaros from the Transformers movies on January 19, 2019

In the mid-2000s, Chevrolet was preparing to bring the Camaro nameplate back from the dead with a fifth generation of the muscle car icon.

Ahead of the production reveal, the Camaro earned a starring role in the first of Michael Bay's Transformers movies as the vehicle mode of the Autobot Bumblebee. The original 2007 movie, "Transformers," ignited a firestorm of popularity surrounding the car, which even led to Chevrolet introducing its own Bumblebee Edition cars.

But the Camaro's role in the movies didn't end there. Three additional designs based on the modern Camaro were conceived for subsequent movies in the franchise, along with a first-gen Camaro that also appeared briefly as Bumblebee in one of the movies.

Over the weekend, an example of each of the modern Camaros that starred in the Transformers movies were sold as a group at a charity auction. The sale took place on Saturday during Barrett-Jackson's annual auction in Scottsdale, Arizona, with the final bid coming in at $500,000. All proceeds are being donated to Operation Homefront, a non-profit that supports military families in numerous ways with financial assistance and mortgage-free housing.

Original Bumblebee Chevrolet Camaro from 'Transformers'

The original "Transformers" film featured a car based on a Camaro concept and largely previewed the production car launched for 2010. Bumblebee received a slight update for "Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen" before the second Bumblebee, based on a 2010 Camaro, made its debut in "Transformers: Dark of the Moon."

Bumblebee Chevrolet Camaro from 'Transformers: Dark of the Moon'

A 2013 Camaro provided the basis for Bumblebee's first major redesign in "Transformers: Age of Extinction," which introduced slimmer headlights and a reworked front and rear fascia. Again, these updates previewed a refreshed fifth-generation Camaro to come, especially at the rear.

Bumblebee Chevrolet Camaro from 'Transformers: Age of Extinction'

The final Bumblebee part of the collection headed to auction is the 2016 model from "Transformers: The Last Knight." This Bumblebee is by far the wildest of them all with lots of added aerodynamic pieces on the exterior. And, as others did, the car previewed the refreshed sixth-generation Camaro that debuted last year.

Bumblebee Chevrolet Camaro from 'Transformers: The Last Knight'

We should note, all four cars were sold with scrap titles, meaning they can't be driven on the street.