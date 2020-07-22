A prototype for the next-generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class has been spotted again. The exterior styling will be evolutionary but the interior will take a big step in terms of technology. The debut is this September.

Jeep only a week ago unveiled a V-8-powered Wrangler concept, and now the production version has been spotted. In the concept, the V-8 featured was a 450-horsepower version of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' naturally aspirated 6.4-liter mill.

Ian Callum designed the first Aston Martin Vanquish more than two decades ago. Today he's running his own independent design studio and the first project is a reimagining of the original Vanquish. A company by the name of R-Reforged plans to build 25 examples of the reimagined classic.

2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class spy shots and video

2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 V-8 spy shots

Original Aston Martin Vanquish reimagined by Ian Callum ready for production

First drive: 2021 Toyota Venza boasts a Lexus feel and hybrid efficiency

FCA to add Waymo self-driving system to commercial vans, eventually whole lineup

Jeep Renegade 4xe and Compass 4xe plug-in hybrids detailed, still unconfirmed for US

Time machine test drive: 1984 VW Rabbit GTI sowed the seeds of the hot hatch

Honda Fit unfit for US next year, joins growing small car cemetery

2021 Mini John Cooper Works Countryman arrives with revised styling

VW built a proving ground for fast-charging in the Arizona heat