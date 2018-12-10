Porsche Taycan could be sold out for first year; Tesla number one conquest





Porsche Taycan production

Porsche has yet to release its first electric car, the Taycan, to the world, but things are peachy inside the German firm. According to a new report from Roadshow last Friday, the number of pre-orders for the all-electric sedan could lead to a sold-out first year of production.

Porsche North America President and CEO Klaus Zellmer told the publication, "If all the people (who preordered) buy this car, then we are sold out for the first year." Porsche hasn't revealed how many Taycans it plans to build in the first model year—it estimated it would sell 20,000 of them worldwide earlier this year—but the company said demand continues to surge for the electric car. In response, it may look to increase production at its new plant in Zuffenhausen, Germany.

The Taycan is reportedly conquesting the right customers, too. Zellmer said Porsche has received the most pre-orders for the Taycan from current Tesla owners. He said the stat is "interesting" and shows early Tesla adopters are still curious about battery-electric cars. Other stats showed typical conquest from sister brand Audi and rivals BMW and Mercedes-Benz.

Prototype for Porsche Taycan, the production Mission E

When Porsche finally reveals the production Taycan electric sedan, a 600-horsepower model with a 300-mile range will likely headline the nameplate. We expect additional variants to sport less potent figures and correspond to Porsche's typical base, S, and Turbo model hierarchy. Prices are expected to mirror those of the Panamera, so it should start around $87,000 and reach $150,000 or even $200,000 in its top trim. Porsche will also usher in a new 800-volt charging system that can charge the Taycan to 80 percent in about 15 minutes.

As for competition from within the VW Group, Zellmer isn't worried about Audi's upcoming e-tron GT, which will share the Taycan's J1 platform. He said the cars will drive very differently, and Audi has gone on the record to note the two cars share just one exterior component: the windshield.