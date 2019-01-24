Porsche Taycan production doubled before it even launches





Before it even launches, demand for the Porsche Taycan is surging. In December, the company confirmed it would build more Taycan electric sedans than it had initially planned as it experienced stronger-than-expected demand, but now we know Porsche plans to double production.

The brand confirmed with CNBC in a Wednesday report that production will increase from 20,000 to 40,000 Taycans globally for its first year.

Porsche Taycan prototype

In December, CEO Oliver Blume said the increase in production would be split between the standard Taycan sedan and the Cross Turismo variant Porsche confirmed for production last year but the company kept the figure for the production increase internal at the time. The company also said it had quietly prepared for a big response to the car and ensured the Taycan would be built on its own production line and have its own paint shop at a new plant in Zuffenhausen, Germany.

Porsche also noted in December that even with the production increase, the car may be sold out for its first model year. Around the world, pre-orders have surpassed expectations. For example, in Norway, where Porsche typically sells 600 cars, nearly 3,000 individuals have placed cash deposits for a Taycan. In the U.S., potential buyers are putting down $2,000-$2,500 for their cars.

Porsche Taycan production

Porsche North America President and CEO Klaus Zellmer said last month that if everyone who has lined up to buy the Taycan follows through, the brand will sell out in the first year. Even better for Porsche, the Taycan is conquesting the right buyers—Tesla owners. Zellmer said Porsche has received the most pre-orders from current Tesla owners, though the data also shows typical conquests from Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Audi.

Porsche Taycan prototype

At least one variant of the Taycan will make more than 600 horsepower and boast at least 300 miles of range. Less powerful versions will fill out the electric sedan's lineup and fall in line with the base, S, and Turbo model hierarchy Porsche uses. Pricing should be comparable to the Panamera sedan and start around $87,000. An 800-volt charging system will fast-charge the battery to 80 percent in about 15 minutes.

Production is set to begin in mid-2019, and the Taycan should be shown in production guise soon.