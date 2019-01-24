New video shows prototype for Aston Martin's electric Rapide E

Jan 24, 2019
Follow Viknesh

Teaser for Aston Martin Rapide E due in 2019

Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer on Monday gave an update on the progress of the company's first electric car, the Rapide E.

He uploaded a video to Twitter showing a prototype on the move. According to the tweet, it was the first time a prototype for the Rapide E was driven under its own power.

It's certainly eerie seeing Aston Martin's svelte sedan, which normally packs a raucous V-12, moving silently on electric power alone.

The car was first previewed as a concept in 2015 and is slated to enter production this year at Aston Martin's new plant in St Athan, Wales.

The car is being developed in partnership with Williams Advanced Engineering, the Williams Formula 1 team's technology offshoot, and will feature a newly developed 800-volt electrical system. The high voltage makes an 80-percent charge of the battery possible in as little as 15 minutes, assuming a suitable high-speed charging station is used.

Aston Martin last September said to expect a 65-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery capable of delivering a range of 200 miles. The battery will power a pair of electric motors mounted at the rear axle. They should deliver a combined output of more than 600 horsepower and 700 pound-feet of torque, with Aston Martin expecting performance to be similar to its gas-powered Rapide.

Just 155 examples will be built, each priced at around $250,000. But the car's technology won't go to waste once production is over. Lessons learned from the project will benefit Aston Martin's Lagonda EV sub-brand. Lagonda is planning luxurious SUVs and sedans to challenge Bentley and Rolls-Royce, and the first model will be an SUV due in 2021.

HI-RES GALLERY: Teaser for Aston Martin Rapide E due in 2019
Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

New video shows prototype for Aston Martin's electric Rapide E New video shows prototype for Aston Martin's electric Rapide E
Bentley is bringing a race-inspired special edition to the 2019 Geneva auto show Bentley is bringing a race-inspired special edition to the 2019 Geneva auto show
2020 Toyota Land Cruiser gets nostalgic with Heritage Edition 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser gets nostalgic with Heritage Edition
Polestar 2: 300-mile, 400-hp electric sedan coming soon Polestar 2: 300-mile, 400-hp electric sedan coming soon
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2019 MH Sub I, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.