2020 Porsche 911 configurator now live





2020 Porsche 911 online configurator

That didn't take long at all. Days after Porsche revealed the 2020 Porsche 911 at the 2018 LA Auto Show, the brand has already launched the full online configurator for the sports car.

Of course, this means we had to take a deep dive into the optional features and extras buyers will be able to equip their own 2020 911 with. In typical Porsche fashion, the options do not disappoint...or come cheaply.

We began with a standard 911 Carrera S, which boasts a rear-wheel-drive layout. The 4S sends power to all four wheels. Standard is the 3.0-liter twin-turbo flat-6 engine that now makes 443 horsepower, which is up 23 ponies from the previous-generation 911. From there, we selected a premium exterior color titled "Miami Blue," which looks stunning in the digital world, but probably wonderful in real life. The special color added $3,270 to the MSRP. Other special colors include Lizard Green, Lava Orange, Chalk, and Carmine Red.

We stuck with the standard Carrera wheels, but optional designs add up to $2,630 to the price tag. The standard wheels seemed to complement the dainty Miami Blue hue best. We digress.

Digging into the interior options, we opted for a leather interior in a slate/chalk motif, which added $4,260 to our running tally. Club Leather interior options cost an extra $5,340, though the colors on offer didn't quite match our Miami Blue cruiser under configuration.

After we added optional 18-way adjustable adaptive sport seats for another $3,470, we moved onto interior packages. Naturally, we selected the sport package, which added an active suspension management system and drops the car by 10 millimeters, and a sport exhaust system to the tune of $5,460. We also checked the box for the premium package ($5,380) that stuffed ventilated seats, advanced LED headlights, a Bose surround sound system, and adaptive cruise control into our build.

On the performance side of things, we rounded out the build with the Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control ($3,170), rear-axle steering ($2,090), power steering plus for easier low-speed maneuvers ($280), a front-axle lift system for on-demand ground clearance ($2,770), and finally ceramic composite brakes finished in high-gloss black ($9,860).

The final price? $160,700, which included destination. However, it's very easy to build a 911 that approaches $200,000 and surpasses the figure with the boatload of other options Porsche includes. Build your own dream 911 at the link right here.