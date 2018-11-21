Audi partnered with Amazon Go for non-traditional test drives

Nov 21, 2018

Shoppers at the Seattle Amazon Go store were treated to a unique experience on Nov. 9 and 10. Audi partnered with the store to offer test drives of the 2019 A6 sedan, but it was hardly the typical test-drive process.

Instead, Audi filled shelves inside the Amazon Go store with key boxes. The boxes allowed a shopper to claim a test drive in a 2019 A6 that waited nearby. No salesperson, no dealership, just the individual and the car.

The program, called "Test Drive to the Unknown," then took shoppers on spur-of-the-moment adventures. Some test drivers arrived at impromptu personal concerts, others arrived at photo shoots. Most test drives lasted 30 minutes, but a few lucky individuals grabbed keys for longer test drives. These drivers were treated to even grander experiences such as cheese-making classes or helicopter tours. One individual was surprised with a five-day luxury trip to Munich, Germany, where he and a companion toured Audi headquarters and experienced the A6 on the Autobahn.

Loren Angelo, vice president, Marketing, Audi of America, said the non-traditional test-drive program is sneak peek at what Audi plans to incorporate into its branding and marketing in the future. The goal is to reach buyers in new ways.

2019 Audi A6

"Amazon Go allowed us to experiment with a new kind of retail environment while transforming the test drive into an adventure," he added.

The 2019 A6 made its debut at the Geneva motor show this past year. It ushers in styling and updates similar to those we previously saw on the 2019 A8 and A7. Inside, the sedan adds Audi's latest MMI Touch Response system that replaces the rotary dial and buttons. An upper 8.8-inch display on Premium models (a 10.1-inch unit is standard on higher trims) and a lower 8.6-inch display handle all infotainment controls. Drivers can also input hand-written instructions via the lower screen or use a full QWERTY keyboard.

The 2019 A6 is on sale now with a base price of $59,895.

