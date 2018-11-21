Going topless: McLaren teases 720S Spider





McLaren 720S Spider teaser

McLaren will lift the lid on the 720S Spider on Dec. 9, but the British supercar maker has teased the car ahead of time

The brand showed a sole photo of the new 720S Spider in a Wednesday teaser, and it will be the second model in the brand's $1.5 billion Track25 business plan. The first model will be the successor to the legendary F1, the McLaren Speedtail.

The teaser is the first official image of the new model we've seen, but it's not the first time we've gotten a peek at the forthcoming 720S Spider. This past October, patent drawings for the model surfaced, and they showed the new model with a fixed hard-top roof. They also revealed the 720S Spider will look almost exactly like its coupe brother but with a removable or retractable roof. At the time, a McLaren spokesperson confirmed to Motor Authority the 720S Spider was in the pipeline but did not add further details.

McLaren also did not share any additional information on the 720S Spider in Wednesday's teaser and announcement.

However, we can make a few educated guesses and inferences. Foremost, we'll likely see the supercar gain a few pounds as it makes the transition from coupe to convertible. The power top for the 570S Spider adds 110 pounds. Thus, the 0-60 mph sprint will likely be just a smidge slower than the 720S coupe's 2.8-second dash. Also expect an identical 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 engine to provide the same 710 horsepower and 568 pound-feet of torque as the coupe.

Eventually, the Track25 business plan will spawn 18 new models or derivatives. Additionally, the business plan will see McLaren transform its lineup into only hybrids, though with a performance focus.

Stay tuned as McLaren prepares to drop the top on the 720S on Dec. 9.