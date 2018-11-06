Willys Jeep MB owned by Steve McQueen going to auction





Steve McQueen's 1945 Willys Jeep MB

A 1945 Willys Jeep MB once owned by the King of Cool himself, Steve McQueen, will soon be up for sale at an auction in England.

“This car is a truly unrepeatable and unmissable opportunity for both car enthusiasts and movie fans alike and undoubtedly the star of the auction,” Adam Rutter, a classic car specialist at Silverstone Auctions, said in a news release.

The vehicle had not been assigned a lot number as of publication, but it will be on the block during the NEC Classic Motor Show Sale to be held November 10-11 in Birmingham. The vehicle has an estimated value between £80,000 ($105,000) and £100,000 ($131,000).

Steve McQueen's 1945 Willys Jeep MB

One of about 300,000 Willys Jeeps made during World War II, this specific example was delivered to the Army on July 7, 1945. The auction company did not specify how McQueen came to own it, but said it was sold as part of an estate auction following the actor’s death in 1980.

Following the sale, the Jeep was exported to the United Kingdom where it underwent a “thorough recommissioning and renovation by leading UK Jeep experts, Jeeparts UK, returning the car to the exacting specification as to when Steve McQueen owned it,” the release read.

The winning bidder will receive a certificate of authenticity from the McQueen Estate Sale, the original auction catalog and an advertisement flyer. A special plaque stating the Jeep was owned by the "Bullitt" star and the original blue California license plates will also be included.

Steve McQueen's 1945 Willys Jeep MB

The Jeep is powered by a 2.2-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 65 horsepower.

This article, written by Carter Nacke, was originally published on ClassicCars.com, an editorial partner of Motor Authority.