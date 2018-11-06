Chevrolet Silverado ZH2 concept surfaces via GM Defense





Chevrolet Silverado ZH2 concept

It appears Chevrolet may have yet another fuel-cell powered truck in the works. What can only be described as a Chevrolet Silverado ZH2 surfaced on the GM Defense website.

The truck only appears in a quick slideshow and video montage at the top of the website and no additional details are provided on the truck or what is very likely its fuel-cell powertrain. We say the truck features a hydrogen fuel cell because the "ZH2" badge isn't new. Recall the Chevrolet Colorado ZH2 that Chevrolet debuted in 2016 with the automaker's Hydrotec fuel-cell powertrain.

The Colorado ZH2 was born out of a partnership with the United States Tank Automotive Research Development and Engineering Center, or TARDEC for short. The U.S. Army has since tested the hydrogen fuel-cell-powered pickup in various situations.

While GM Defense and Chevrolet haven't announced any specific details, a GM spokeswoman told Motor Authority the Silverado ZH2 was shown at the 2018 Association of the U.S. Army meeting.

"Currently the Silverado ZH2 is a concept and is on the GM Defense website because it was shown at AUSA 2018. We do not comment on future product but we will certainly reach out if we have updates to share," the spokeswoman added.

Chevrolet Silverado ZH2 concept

The conceptual truck features more rugged body panels, a "Chevrolet" script in the grille, and a slightly revised front fascia design. It also looks somewhat like Chevrolet's teaser for the 2020 Chevrolet Heavy Duty pickups scheduled to debut next year. At the rear, the truck looks quite different than the production 2019 Silverado 1500. A barn-door style tailgate features a "Chevrolet" insignia and the taillights span horizontally. The concept here is also a crew cab pickup with a modified bed and a roof rack.

Chevrolet Silverado ZH2 concept

Hydrogen fuel-cell-powered military vehicles offer a host of benefits. Specifically, the Colorado ZH2 operates silently and a heat signature is more difficult to track without an internal-combustion engine onboard. The Colorado ZH2 also features a portable unit to power equipment in the field. And, since the only byproduct is water, personnel can tap the vehicle to stay hydrated. We'd imagine the Silverado ZH2 also includes many of its little brother's benefits.

A Silverado 1500 or 2500/3500 would offer more room, larger beds, and more capability to move people and equipment. It seems like a no-brainer.

Stay tuned for updates on the Silverado ZH2 as we learn more about the hydrogen-powered full-size pickup.