Audi RSQ e-tron concept serves as star car for "Spies In Disguise"





Audi's latest concept won't be found under bright lights on an auto show floor. Instead, it's headed to the silver screen in animated form. The German brand revealed the RSQ e-tron electric supercar concept on Thursday and said that it will serve as the star car in the upcoming animated film "Spies In Disguise."

The film revolves around super spy Lance Sterling, voiced by Will Smith, and the production crew needed a performance car to compliment Sterling's suave character. The RSQ e-tron is a fully electric and self-driving supercar with artificial intelligence and special assistance systems, and it makes a splash right out of the gate in the movie's first trailer. Comically, we hear an engine note coming from the RSQ e-tron, which certainly isn't a characteristic of today's electric cars. But it does sound much cooler than silence.

Audi RSQ e-tron concept in

It's hard to peg what exactly the RSQ e-tron recalls, but it certainly falls within the realm of Audi's current and conceptual design language. However, we do see some similarities to Audi's PB18 e-tron concept, which the brand showed at Pebble Beach earlier this year. The PB18 e-tron visualized an electric sports car for tomorrow; the RSQ e-tron seems to take its design language and amplify it to supercar territory. Although, the RWS e-tron's rear does recall the Bugatti Chiron.

Audi RSQ e-tron concept in

This is the first time Audi will be featured in an animated film, but the brand has held a presence in numerous other Fox productions. Audi said the animated film is the perfect way to blend its real-life electrification and technology goals into a fun narrative. The brand said "fun, innovation, and performance" will all remain key elements in its future cars, even as electrification spreads.

Audi added it will produce additional content for the film throughout 2019 before "Spies In Disguise" releases in September 2019. We've attached the first trailer for your viewing pleasure up above.