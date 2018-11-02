Apple's solution for energy-efficient electric cars may come from cycling

Nov 2, 2018

Apple’s self-driving system atop a Lexus RX - Image via MacCallister Higgins

Apple’s self-driving system atop a Lexus RX - Image via MacCallister Higgins

Apple produces some intriguing patents. Their latest is for a system they call "Peloton" that could platoon self-driving electric cars for better long-range efficiency and energy sharing.

The technology company's filing Tuesday with United States Patent and Trademark Office explains a wild way to keep electric cars charged while part of the platoon. Foremost, it's probably worth explaining what a "peloton" is for the unfamiliar. Aside from being a fancy piece of workout equipment, a peloton is a pack of cyclists that jockey among each other to reduce drag and conserve energy for teammates riding behind in a slipstream.

The concept is identical in Apple's patent: a group of self-driving cars would feature the Peloton system and arrange them accordingly to reduce drag and maximize efficiencies. The technology would take numerous factors into account when organizing the platoon of self-driving cars, too. For example, cars with a lower battery charge or fuel would be shuffled to the back, while cars with more fuel head to the front. Again, it comes back to making more cars more efficient. It's not an entirely new concept and other companies have explored the idea of commercial vehicles platooning to minimize drag.

While the drag benefits would help extend an electric car's range, Apple also described a technology to share energy with the pack of cars. To save time on long trips and reduce charging time, a retractable apparatus would transfer power from an electric car with more range to one that's in need of more juice. We'd assume the driver (or rider) would have to be OK with sharing energy, though.

As we often say, companies patent many technologies and systems that never see the light of day. But, they do give us some neat insight into what some of the world's brightest engineers and various companies have cooked up.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2020 BMW X6 M spy shots and video 2020 BMW X6 M spy shots and video
DP Motorsport produced another amazing Porsche 911 DP Motorsport produced another amazing Porsche 911
Hot Wheels to re-release original 16 with a display set for 50th anniversary Hot Wheels to re-release original 16 with a display set for 50th anniversary
2019 BMW 8-Series Convertible bows ahead of 2018 LA auto show 2019 BMW 8-Series Convertible bows ahead of 2018 LA auto show
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba MotorAuthority All Rights Reserved. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.