Hamilton wins 2018 German Grand Prix after Vettel crash in final leg

Mercedes-AMG's Lewis Hamilton went from 14th on the grid to the top of the podium on Sunday at the 2018 Formula 1 German Grand Prix thanks to a combination of brilliant driving and lots of luck.

Problems with his gearbox during Saturday's qualifying meant the reigning world champion started the race at the Hockenheimring near the back of the field.

Meanwhile, Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel started on pole and led for most of the day but came unglued in the final moments, when he slid of the track and crashed into a barrier. Driving on soft tires, Vettel was caught by surprise on lap 52 of 67 by a slippery Sachskurve caused by light rain earlier on the day. The resulting crash was the fifth time he's retired from the lead of a race during his career.

Following a safety car period to clear Vettel's car, Hamilton moved into the lead and finished the race 4.535 seconds ahead of teammate Valtteri Bottas. In third was Ferrari's Kimi Räikkönen who finished 6.732 seconds behind Hamilton.

The race started with Vettel holding of Bottas, Räikkönen and Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen in the top pack, and Hamilton fighting his way up. Hamilton was already up to sixth by lap 11 but his gap with Vettel was a full 25 seconds.

The Mercedes driver wasn't the only one fighting his way up. Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo, who started at the back of the grid due to a power unit change, also put on an impressive show, getting as far as 10th before a lack of power meant he had to retire. It was his fourth retirement from 11 races this season.

The first drops of rain started to fall around lap 45. While there was no downpour, the track became slippery and with most drivers on soft tires there was a lot of sideways action. Others caught out included Sauber's Charles Leclerc and Force India's Sergio Perez, who both suffered spins.

As a result of Sunday's action, Hamilton, who had an eight-point deficit to Vettel going into the race, now leads the 2018 Drivers' Championship with a 17-point advantage. He sits on 188 points versus Vettel's 171. Räikkönen is third with 131 points. The one-two finish for Mercedes means the team also reclaimed the lead spot in the Constructors' Championship, with its tally now standing at 310 points versus the 302 of Ferrari and 211 of Red Bull.

The next race on the calendar is the Hungarian Grand Prix on this weekend.

