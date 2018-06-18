Tesla now building cars in a tent, first AWD performance Model 3 built





First Tesla Model 3 AWD Performance produced

After announcing a 9-percent reduction in its full-time workforce last week, Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter on Saturday to announce that the company is now producing vehicles on a new general assembly line housed in a tent. In addition, the first Model 3 all-wheel-drive performance model has rolled off of the new line.

Musk said in his tweet that the new line took a short time to build.

Amazing work by Tesla team. Built entire new general assembly line in 3 weeks w minimal resources. Love u guys so much! Pic of 1st Model 3 dual motor performance coming off the line … pic.twitter.com/Xr55P3fmGd — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 16, 2018

The Model 3 AWD performance features a dual-motor setup similar to the larger Model S sedan; one motor is said to focus on range, while the other focuses on performance. Despite two electric motors, the electric car won't go any further, but it will go faster. Musk said the Model 3 performance version will still travel an estimated 310 miles on a charge, but the 0-60 mph sprint happens in 3.5 seconds on its way to a top speed of 155 mph. The regular Model 3 will clip off 60 mph in 4.5 seconds and top out at 140 mph.

The AWD performance model is part of Musk's grand plan to push Model 3 production to 5,000 units per week. Once the factory is capable of that production figure, the CEO said Tesla can then begin producing the Model 3 short-range model. That's the version of the electric car that comes with the headline-grabbing $35,000 price tag. Tesla has built the Model 3 long-range variant the longest, and it starts at $44,000.

Specific pricing for the Model 3 AWD performance model isn't available without placing an order, but we know the dual-motor AWD setup will add $5,000 to the price of a Model 3.