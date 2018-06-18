"The Cannonball Run" remake appears to be rolling forward

Follow Jeff Add to circle



"The Cannonball Run"

Dust off your performance ambulance because it's nearly time to take another trip across the country. Our starting point will be the Red Ball Garage in New York City and we won't be done driving until we see the palm trees and ocean that surrounds the Portofino Inn in Redondo Beach, California. Now, don't get too excited because we're not actually undertaking our own Cannonball Run. Instead, a production team is prepping a new version of the 1981 film "The Cannonball Run."

Those involved are quick to say that they're not looking to remake the movie, but rather this should be considered a relaunch. We're going to assume that means the original screenplay penned by Car and Driver editor Brock Yates will be given the attention it deserves. Hal Needham's original film will be treated with respect while the new team looks to create a more modern vision of this story.

Thomas Lennon and Robert Ben Garant, most known for their work on "Reno 911!," are listed as the writers for the project and Ben Liman, director of "Swingers" and "The Bourne Identity," is the director.

It will be quite interesting to see which present day actors are tapped for this one. We are obviously also quite interested in the vehicle list as well. The original race was a means to protest a national 55 mph speed limit. What will be the take on this one?

For the youngsters among us, the original movie focused on an illegal cross-country race. The participants included characters portrayed by the likes of Burt Reynolds, Dom DeLuise, Roger Moore, Farrah Fawcett, Dean Martin, and Sammy Davis, Jr., among many others. The vehicles involved were just as impressive, with a Lamborghini Countach, a Ferrari 308 GTS, an Aston Martin DB5, and the iconic Dodge Tradesman ambulance.

Regardless of the setting this time around, we'll pay close attention to this one as it grinds its way through the Hollywood machine. Right now, the production just has writers and a director sitting down for contract negotiations.

So maybe don't start dusting off that ambulance just yet.