AWD Tesla Model 3 detailed, Performance model sprints to 60 mph in 3.5 sec

2018 Tesla Model 3 Enlarge Photo

Tesla is finally ready to give the Model 3 show more go. CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter early Sunday morning to announce specs for all-wheel-drive and Performance versions of the Model 3.

Musk tweeted that AWD Model 3s will feature a dual-motor setup similar to the Model S. Reportedly, one motor will be optimized for power while the other for range.

Opting for the dual-motor AWD setup will add $5,000 to the price of a Model 3, has a stated range of 310 miles, 0-60 mph sprint of 4.5 seconds, and a top speed of 140 mph.

The performance Model 3 model goes faster—not further. Musk said the Model 3 performance version keeps the dual motor setup and a 310-mile range, but sprints to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds on its way to a top speed of 155 mph.

Detailed pricing hasn't been released, and as of this writing there's no mention of the performance or all-wheel-drive models on Tesla's website, but Musk tweeted that a fully loaded (including all options, wheels, paint, packages except the Autopilot option) Performance Model 3 with all-wheel drive will cost $78,000. That significantly undercuts the price of a fully loaded BMW M3, although our colleagues at Green Car Reports noted the Model 3's relatively poor construction during their first drive.

In addition to all-wheel-drive and Performance version of the Model 3 Musk announced that Tesla owners will soon be able to request service from their phone—no need to bring the car in for service, and no paperwork, everything will be electronic. Musk didn't specify when the service would launch.

Stay tuned for more information on the all-wheel drive and Performance Model 3 as it becomes available.