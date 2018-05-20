Mark Webber drives Porsche Mission E for first time

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Porsche's Mission E electric car is now into its final year of development and the test engineers recently handed the keys over to Mark Webber for the first time.

Webber may no longer be racing for Porsche but he still helps develop the firm's various cars.

So what does the former Formula 1 and World Endurance Championship driver think of the Mission E? In his own words, a “game changer.”

2020 Porsche ‘Mission E’ electric sedan spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

Webber reveals that the car at times reminding him of driving the 919 Hybrid Le Mans prototype race car, which was capable of driving on electric power alone. He also reveals that the view from the driver's seat is much like that in the 918 Spyder hypercar, an example of which Webber personally owns.

He concedes that the Mission E is heavier than your typical Porsche, though he says he was pleasantly surprised by the car's agility and braking performance, which he added helps hide the weight. What's also impressive is that Webber, who stands almost 6.0 feet tall, looks quite comfy in the Mission E, which is about the size of a BMW 3-Series. Shots from inside also reveal the panoramic roof that will come with the car.

The Mission E is due on the market in late 2019 and the only specs Porsche is willing to confirm include an output of 600 horsepower from a pair of electric motors (one at each axle), a 0-60 mph time of less than 3.5 seconds, a range approaching 300 miles, and the potential for an 80 percent charge in 15 minutes. The latter is made possible by the car's 800-volt electrical system.