Aston Martin DB11, Ford Mustang GT, coach-built Ram: This Week's Top Photos

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2018 Aston Martin DB11 Volante Enlarge Photo

Aston Martin's DB11 can be had as either a coupe or a convertible, which is referred to as a Volante by the British automaker. This week we drove the latter on the California coast to find out just how grand Aston Martin’s latest grand tourer actually is.

2019 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid Enlarge Photo

Another vehicle we drove was the Porsche Cayenne, the latest generation of which has just spawned its first hybrid variant. It's called the Cayenne E-Hybrid, and it packs a plug-in hybrid powertrain good for 455 horsepower.

2018 Ford Mustang GT Peformance Package Level 2 Enlarge Photo

Ford's Mustang GT finally handles like the sports car it's always wanted to be. You'll need to pony up for the Performance Package Level 2 first, but you won't be disappointed as we discovered in a test this week at the Monticello Motor Club in New York.

2019 Bentley Continental GT, Austria 2018 Enlarge Photo

We also slid behind the wheel of the gorgeous new 2019 Bentley Continental GT to bring you a review. The verdict? Its beauty pairs perfectly with its new found agility courtesy of a new platform borrowed from Porsche.

Aznom Atulux coach-built pickup truck Enlarge Photo

It might be hard to believe, but someone commissioned an Italian coachbuilder to turn a Ram 1500 into something worthy of a Rolls-Royce or Bentley badge. The cost of transformation? A cool $263,000.

2020 Chevrolet Corvette (C8) spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

One of the cars we spied this week was the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette. The new C8 model appears to be about the size of the current C7 Corvette but with a lower and wider stance—and a mid-engine layout too.

2019 Mercedes-AMG GT S Roadster Enlarge Photo

Mercedes-AMG this week expanded its GT Roadster lineup with the new GT S Roadster. The car has the same 515-horsepower rating as the GT S coupe and will reach 60 mph from rest just as quick.

2019 Shelby Series 2 Enlarge Photo

Remember the Shelby Series 1? The sexy sports car was the first and only standalone car developed by Shelby American. The company this week announced a conversion package that enables output to be more than doubled to 800 horsepower.