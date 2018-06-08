Kahn Vengeance, Kitty Hawk Flyer, Mini Clubman spy shots: Today's Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Kahn Design WB12 Vengeance Enlarge Photo

British coachbuilder Kahn Design has revealed another example of its imposing WB12 Vengeance based on the Aston Martin DB9. The latest example has a coat of paint that would make the Hulk green with envy.

A startup backed by Google co-founder Larry Page has revealed its first product, a personal aircraft that virtually anyone could learn to fly in an hour or two. In fact, you don't even need a pilot's license to fly one.

Mini's Clubman is about to undergo an update. One of the changes will be a new Union Jack-style graphic for the taillights.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Meet the Kahn Design Vengeance inspired by the Hulk

Kitty Hawk Flyer ready for production

2020 Mini Clubman spy shots

2018 Nissan Kicks first drive: the used-car alternative

Waymo eyes Europe, will likely partner with local firm

Scientists find affordable way to recapture CO2 and burn it

Porsche green lights coupe-like Cayenne

5 things to know about the 2018 Nissan Kicks

Daimler has 2 new electric trucks to counter the Tesla Semi

Best deals on hybrid, electric, fuel-efficient cars for June 2018