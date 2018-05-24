Rivian will show electric pickup and SUV at 2018 LA auto show





Rivian Enlarge Photo

Rivian is a rather quiet electric car startup based in Michigan but the firm is ready to start making some noise.

Rivian will show its first two models, an electric pickup truck and SUV, at this November's 2018 Los Angeles auto show, spokeswoman Kas Regas confirmed to Motor Authority. The pickup, called the A1T, will seat five and arrive in 2020. The SUV, called the A1C, will seat seven and follow shortly after.

CEO RJ Scaringe established Rivian in 2009, originally with plans to introduce a sports car. However, the increased popularity in electric cars led to Rivian targeting more maintream segments.

The company already has a production site in the form of the old Mitsubishi plant in Normal, Illinois, and it has a couple of big name execs on its board of directors. One is Tom Gale, the designer of the original Dodge Viper, and another is Antony Sheriff, who helped launched McLaren's road car business.

2019 Honda Ridgeline Enlarge Photo

An Engadget report published on Monday detailed the inner workings of the company, where a small number of visitors were able to see the A1T's final design. Rivian barred photography, but apparently the pickup is similar in shape to a Honda Ridgeline (shown above) with beefy haunches and plenty of off-road cues. Rivian's goal has always been to create electric vehicles for off-road enthusiasts—kind of like Bollinger.

Rivian dished out a few other details on the truck ahead of its debut. The A1T will be capable of handling 3.6 feet of water, has 14.0 inches of ground clearance, and can climb 45-degree inclines. Scaringe also said the pickup will out-handle a Porsche Cayenne Turbo and should spring from 0-60 mph in just 2.8 seconds.

Perhaps most importantly, the company's Illinois plant won't be building just six-figure trucks and SUVs. Rivian plans for the base model A1T to cost around $50,000 and top out around $90,000. As customers climb up the price hierarchy, so does the range. The base range should hover around 200 miles, while a top-of-the-line model will supposedly boast 450 miles of range and produce 800 horsepower.

Bold claims. Now, we wait and see what Rivian has been keeping quiet about for nearly a decade.