2019 Ford F-150 Raptor, 2019 Chevy Camaro ZL1, Apple and VW deal: Today's Car News

2018 McLaren 720S first drive review First Drives
BMW teases new X5 ahead of 2018 debut Luxury
2019 Ford F-150 RaptorEnlarge Photo
The current F-150 Raptor has only been on sale for two years but Ford has already introduced some updates. Key among them is a new electronically controlled shock absorber from Fox that continuously adjusts damping in real-time.
Chevrolet has updated its Camaro range for 2019 but the automaker is yet to show us the updated ZL1. Well, the car has just been spotted on the back of a truck and reveals most of the visual changes that are coming.
Apple's first self-driving car put into service may be supplied by Volkswagen. A report overnight claims Apple will load VW's Transporter van with its own self-driving system and form an automated shuttle service for its Silicon Valley employees.
2019 Ford F-150 Raptor debuts with updated Fox shocks, Recaro seats
2019 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 spotted totally uncovered
Apple to use VW vans for first self-driving service
Running update to 2018 GMC Terrain, 2018 Chevy Equinox bolstered side-impact crash safety
Watch the Zenvo TSR-S supercar's crazy rear wing in action
China will lead US in electric cars for this one reason
McLaren names Indy 500 winner as new chief test driver
2018 Jeep Cherokee recalled over leaky fuel line
2018 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS first drive review: fighting for attention
New silicon-based lead-acid batteries could power new generation of micro-hybrids
