2019 Ford F-150 Raptor, 2019 Chevy Camaro ZL1, Apple and VW deal: Today's Car News

2019 Ford F-150 Raptor Enlarge Photo

The current F-150 Raptor has only been on sale for two years but Ford has already introduced some updates. Key among them is a new electronically controlled shock absorber from Fox that continuously adjusts damping in real-time.

Chevrolet has updated its Camaro range for 2019 but the automaker is yet to show us the updated ZL1. Well, the car has just been spotted on the back of a truck and reveals most of the visual changes that are coming.

Apple's first self-driving car put into service may be supplied by Volkswagen. A report overnight claims Apple will load VW's Transporter van with its own self-driving system and form an automated shuttle service for its Silicon Valley employees.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2019 Ford F-150 Raptor debuts with updated Fox shocks, Recaro seats

2019 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 spotted totally uncovered

Apple to use VW vans for first self-driving service

Running update to 2018 GMC Terrain, 2018 Chevy Equinox bolstered side-impact crash safety

Watch the Zenvo TSR-S supercar's crazy rear wing in action

China will lead US in electric cars for this one reason

McLaren names Indy 500 winner as new chief test driver

2018 Jeep Cherokee recalled over leaky fuel line

2018 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS first drive review: fighting for attention

New silicon-based lead-acid batteries could power new generation of micro-hybrids