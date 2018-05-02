2019 Dodge Challenger, 2019 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid, Ford Escape spy shots: Today's Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



The Dodge Challenger is about to enter its 11th year on the market but sales are still going strong. Dodge will add some updates for 2019 to keep the momentum going, including the addition of a retro-inspired dual-snorkel hood scoop for the Hellcat.

Porsche's latest Cayenne has spawned its first hybrid variant: the Cayenne E-Hybrid. We say “first” variant because a more potent Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid is thought to be coming as well.

The first prototype for Ford's new Escape has been spotted. It looks like the designers have implemented a smoother, more fluid-like design for the fourth-generation model.

2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat to receive retro-inspired dual-snorkel hood

2019 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid: eco without compromise

2020 Ford Escape spy shots

Trump delays tariffs on imported steel, aluminum for some US allies

Watch the full pilot for “Edd China's Garage Revival”

2019 Toyota Avalon Hybrid first drive review: understated efficiency

Ford Focus Active soft-roader is sole Focus variant for North America

California, 16 other states sue Trump administration over EPA's weakened car emissions targets

Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV to be revealed May 10

Washington State clean vehicle tax exemption to expire May 31