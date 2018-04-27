2018 VW Golf R review, Range Rover 6x6, Ford's car lineup: The Week In Reverse

Follow Joel Add to circle



T.Fotiadis Design SLT Range Rover 6x6 Enlarge Photo

We reviewed the 2018 Volkswagen Golf R; a Range Rover 6x6 is being created; Ford's pruning its car lineup. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

We spent some time with the 2018 Volkswagen Golf R hot hatch and found it as exciting as it needs to be. It brushes aside the childish antics from the competition for a more grown-up approach to fun.

BMW released some production specifications regarding the new 8-Series grand tourer. Until the fire-breathing M8 arrives the M850i xDrive will sit atop the model range with a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V-8 pumping out 530 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque.

German design firm T.Fotiadis Design is working on a Range Rover 6x6, a monster to be the pinnacle of all Land Rover creations. Envisioned as a tender for superyachts, the Range Rover 6x6 should make its formal debut at the 2018 Monaco Yacht Show in September.

Mercedes-Maybach revealed the Ultimate Luxury concept at the 2018 Beijing auto show. Looking like a high-riding sedan with massive 24-inch wheels, the luxury concept attempts to combine the elegance of a high-end sedan with the tall ride height and seating position of an SUV.

Ford announced it will pare back its car lineup to just the Mustang and a high-riding version of the new Focus hatchback over the next few years. This means the Fiesta, Fusion, and Taurus nameplates will all be shelved as the Blue Oval focuses on high-profit crossover SUVs and trucks.