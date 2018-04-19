Custom Nissan Armada Mountain Patrol wants to be the best overlanding SUV





Nissan Armada Mountain Patrol Enlarge Photo

Off-roading draws a dedicated following that pursues a variety of enthusiast avenues. Nissan wants to capitalize on that love affair and plans to show off a pretty wild Armada, but the brand wants fan input first.

Next month, Nissan will unveil the Armada Mountain Patrol, which it hopes will be the ultimate overlanding SUV. Overlanding is the concept of self-sufficient off-road journeying.

The brand only released the provided sketch of the Armada Mountain Patrol, but it's hardly final. Nissan asked fans to vote in three categories on its official Facebook and Instagram pages. The Armada Mountain Patrol still needs a tire model, an exterior design (vinyl wrap), and a roof-mounted tent.

On its social media channels, fans can vote for pre-selected options in polls, but Nissan also encouraged fans to follow along and voice their opinions with the #MountainPatrol hashtag.

The Armada's mechanicals won't change, however. The same 5.6-liter V-8 engine and seven-speed automatic transmission will send power to all four wheels. The Armada Mountain Patrol will be able to tow up to 8,500 pounds as well.

It's not the first time Nissan has gone the "crowd-sourcing" route. In 2014, the brand revealed a Project Titan with a host of upgrades based on fan input. The truck set off on an Alaskan adventure with Iraq war veterans David Guzman and Kevin McMahon at the wheel. The Armada Snow Patrol also debuted this past February, equipped to tackle any snowy tundra.

The Armada Mountain Patrol will debut in its final form on May 18 at the 2018 Overland Expo WEST in Flagstaff, Arizona.