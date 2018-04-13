Porsche Panamera, Maybach concept, Aston Martin Rapide: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2018 Aston Martin Rapide AMR spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

Porsche's Panamera is an impressive beast, even in base trim. The base car has 330 horsepower on tap and plenty of luxury, though we'd still add some options like rear-wheel steering and air suspension.

Mercedes-Benz's soft reboot of Maybach is miles ahead of where the brand was during its standalone days. At this month's Beijing auto show, we'll see a new concept from Maybach, possibly an ultra-posh version of the next-gen GLS.

Aston Martin's next model from its AMR performance sub-brand will be based on the Rapide. We've just spotted a prototype at the Nürburgring.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2018 Porsche Panamera first drive review: baser instincts

Mercedes-Maybach concept teased ahead of 2018 Beijing auto show

2018 Aston Martin Rapide AMR spy shots

2019 Volkswagen Jetta first drive: steady and staid

VW Group ousts CEO, names Diess as replacement, announces restructuring

Possible retrofits in Germany for dirtiest diesels could cost carmakers more

Final Dodge Viper and Challenger SRT Demon going under the hammer

Water leaks prompt Alfa Romeo Stelvio recall

Mercedes-Benz Collection subscription starts trials in 2 US cities

Best deals on hybrid, electric, fuel-efficient cars for April 2018