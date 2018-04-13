Mercedes-Maybach concept teased ahead of 2018 Beijing auto show

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Mercedes-Maybach has given us our first look at a concept set to debut this month at the 2018 Beijing auto show.

A video posted to Mercedes-Benz's Facebook page on Friday provides a few glimpses of the concept's interior, which is lined in leather and accented with polished metal and blue ambient lighting.

It's possible the concept is a preview of a Maybach version of the next-generation Mercedes GLS, which is currently testing in prototype form and due on sale next year as a 2020 model.

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

Talk of the so-called Maybach GLS dates back several years, and a report last month claimed a concept called the Maybach 9 would be unveiled in Beijing as a preview of the ultra-luxury SUV. The report also said the production version would be unveiled in November at the 2018 Los Angeles auto show.

Note, the GLS won't be the first SUV to receive the Maybach treatment. That honor goes to the Maybach G650 Landaulet launched last year and limited to just 99 units.

We'll have more details soon as the Beijing auto show starts April 25. To learn about some of the other vehicles set to appear, head to our dedicated hub.