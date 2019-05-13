We've finally driven the 2020 Toyota Supra and have an in-depth first drive review posted. The car is impressive, but does it live up to the Supra name? Hit the link below to find out.

The sole surviving 1939 Type 64 and the first car to bear the Porsche name will be sold during 2019 Monterey Car Week. The car represents the Holy Grail of Porsches and could set a new record for cars sold at auction.

Land Rover's Discovery Sport is about to receive a mid-cycle update. However, this won't be your typical facelift-style update as there will be substantial updates to the small SUV's underpinnings, exterior and cabin.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

First drive review: 2020 Toyota Supra is fast and frenetic

Porsche's Holy Grail, the 1939 Type 64, heads to auction

2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport spy shots and video

Done to death: Here are the cars that are dead for 2020

Aston Martin Rapide E electric sport sedan takes on Monaco street circuit

YouTube-famous Tesla rebuilder opens shop in "coopetition" with Tesla

Opel's first plug-in hybrid is a 300-horsepower crossover

Court rules that Michigan can suspend driver's licenses for unpaid fines

What does star driver Fernando Alonso think of the 2020 Toyota Supra?

AAA survey finds more optimism over self-driving cars than in EVs