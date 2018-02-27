Alpine A110 heading to 2018 Geneva motor show in luxurious and stripped-down guises





Alpine A110 production officially kicked off last December, but the sports car builder will bring two new versions to the 2018 Geneva motor show. Alpine announced the A110 Pure and A110 Légende on Tuesday and each brings something new to the revived, Renault-owned brand.

The two variants offer very different takes on the mid-engine sports car. As the name suggests, the A110 Pure has a stripped-down interior with a minimalist approach. Alpine said in its announcement that the A110 will be at its lightest and most focused in Pure guise, and it mimics the Premiere Edition cars.

Alpine A110 Pure Enlarge Photo

On the other hand, the A110 Légende adds in creature comforts and more luxurious touches. Notably, the Légende adds six-way adjustable lightweight Sabelt seats, full leather upholstery, and gloss-finished carbon fiber interior trim.

Alpine A110 Légende Enlarge Photo

Both A110s use a 252-horsepower 1.8-liter turbocharged inline-4 engine. Power finds its way to the rear wheels via a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. Additionally, Alpine will add three new paint colors to the A110 range: lanc Irisé, Bleu abysse and Gris Tonnerre.

Still in the cards are more potent versions of the A110. Alpine may build a sport model with around 300 hp, and it may even have plans to produce an even more hardcore model with track-focused intentions.

Alpine priced the A110 from $68,700 when it launched last year, but the brand said it will provide pricing and full details for the Pure and Légende models at the 2018 Geneva motor show next week. And, no, they're not slated for the U.S.

For more news from Geneva, see our dedicated hub.