BMW i8 Roadster priced at $164,295, will be most expensive Bimmer sold in US





2019 BMW i8 Roadster Enlarge Photo

Buyers looking to drop the top with a 2019 BMW i8 Roadster will be met with a $164,295 price tag when the car launches this spring. That makes it the most expensive BMW sold on these shores.

Pricing comes from BMW's internal ordering system, though it was published by BMW Blog on Tuesday. The ordering system reveals a standard i8 Roadster will come with Bi-Copper leather, 20-inch bi-color wheels, a head-up display, heated front seats, and other luxuries.

The options list can raise the price in the mid $170,000 range. Laser headlights run $6,300, while black brake calipers and ceramic controls run $2,500.



The Roadster sets itself apart from the standard coupe with a few exterior design changes, too.

The sloping rear windshield gives way to a small vertical rear window, and a new engine cover is in place. Surrounding the engine are two new cowls that flow into the rear wing. Finally, the i8 Roadster sports frameless doors.

2019 BMW i8 Roadster Enlarge Photo 2019 BMW i8 Roadster Enlarge Photo 2019 BMW i8 Roadster Enlarge Photo

Aside from the exterior tweaks, engineers implemented a host of chassis changes to ensure the Roadster performs identically to the coupe, despite the drop-top hauling around an extra 132 pounds. All 2019 i8s will gain a boost in horsepower and electric range. The 1.5-liter turbocharged inline-3, 6-speed auto, and electric motor combination now make 369 horsepower, up from 362 hp. The car's all-electric driving range increases from 15 to 18 miles.

BMW claims there's no attached performance penalty when it comes to 0-60 mph times. The Roadster should clock the same 4.2-second 0-60 mph sprint as the coupe.

The brand first showed an i8 convertible concept way back in 2012 and it's not clear why it's taken over seven years to reach production. Nevertheless, the i8 Roadster will hit dealers in just a few short months.