Cadillac CT5 spied, Ford GT outmatched, Subaru BRZ reviewed: Today's Car News

2020 Cadillac CT5 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

A new sedan to replace both the ATS and CTS in Cadillac's lineup has been spotted, and we can see plenty of cues from the Escala concept. It will go by the name CT5 and start sales in 2019.

Just days after it was revealed Ford had set a new record at Virginia International Raceway with the GT supercar, Chevrolet has come out with a video showing its Corvette ZR1 going even faster. Not bad considering the ZR1 misses out on the GT's mid-engine, carbon fiber construction, and also costs a whole lot less than the Ford.

Subaru has a BRZ tS on offer for 2018. The car isn't a dedicated STI model, though it comes with a few enhancements made by Subaru's official performance arm. Find out what it's like in our first drive review.

